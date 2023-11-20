News & Insights

UK's musicMapgie in talks with BT Group-Aerulius on possible offer for sale

Credit: REUTERS/HOLLIE ADAMS

November 20, 2023 — 03:00 am EST

Nov 20 (Reuters) - musicMagpie MMAG.L said on Monday it was in early-stage talks with BT Group BT.L and Aurelius Group regarding a possible offer to buy the British online retailer of used smartphones and electronic products.

The seller of second-hand DVDs and computer games said discussions on a possible offer were ongoing and remained at a "very early stage".

The Stockport-headquartered company was founded by CEO Steve Oliver and Walter Gleeson in 2007 and got listed on the London Stock Exchange four year later.

As of Friday's close, musicMagpie had a market capitalisation of a little over 20 million pounds ($24.9 million).

($1 = 0.8025 pounds)

