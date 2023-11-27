News & Insights

UK's musicMagpie will keep seeking buyers as BT ends talks

November 27, 2023 — 09:34 am EST

Written by Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

Nov 27 (Reuters) - MusicMagpie MMAG.L said on Monday it will continue to seek buyers after telecoms group BT BT.L confirmed it will not make an offer for the British online retailer of used smartphones and electronic products.

Shares in musicMagpie fell 19% to a nearly three-month low of 16.35 pence, giving it a market value of just over 17.5 million pounds ($21.81 million).

The seller of second-hand DVDs and computer games last week said it was in early-stage talks with BT and Aurelius Group regarding a possible buyout offer. A few days later, Aurelius Investment said it did intend to make an offer for the company.

Neither BT or Aurelius provided a reason for dropping out of the takeover talks.

The firm, which resells Apple products in the UK and U.S., in July said it was confident in meeting full-year expectations.

($1 = 0.8025 pounds)

