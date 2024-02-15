UK's M&S adds Puma and Reebok to external brand offer

News & Insights

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer MKS.L said on Thursday it has teamed up with Puma PUMG.DE and Reebok as it looks to bolster its offering of external brands.

M&S said over 140 products from the sportswear brands will be added to its website over February and March.

The retailer launched its "Brands at M&S" strategy in 2021 to attract more younger shoppers, with the move helping its ongoing turnaround.

M&S now has over 90 third-party brands, including adidas, Columbia, ASICS and Sweaty Betty.

It said sportswear searches on its website had grown by 110% over the last year.

According to Global Data, the UK sportswear market was worth over 15.3 billion pounds ($19.2 billion) in 2022 and is expected to grow by 16.3% between 2022 and 2027.

M&S reported better-than-expected clothing sales over the Christmas trading period.

Its food business is also trading well, with its sales growth second only to discounter Lidl, according to industry data. M&S shares are up 53% year-on-year.

($1 = 0.7969 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

