UK's Morrisons warns of profit hit from Ukraine crisis, inflation

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

British supermarket group Morrisons on Monday warned that sales and core profit for the year could be hit by the crisis in Ukraine and rising inflation unless conditions improve.

April 4 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons on Monday warned that sales and core profit for the year could be hit by the crisis in Ukraine and rising inflation unless conditions improve.

Britain's fourth-largest grocer, which was acquired by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, said the Russia-Ukraine conflict has had an impact on its sales and core profit since the beginning of February.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters