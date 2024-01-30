News & Insights

UK's Morrisons sells petrol forecourts to MFG in $3.2 bln deal

January 30, 2024 — 09:35 am EST

Written by James Davey and Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons said on Tuesday it has agreed a 2.5 billion pound ($3.2 billion) deal to sell 337 petrol forecourts to Motor Fuel Group (MFG).

Both Morrisons, the UK's fifth largest grocer, and MFG are owned by U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

The deal will also see MFG acquire more than 400 associated sites across the UK for Ultra-Rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging development.

The two companies will form a strategic partnership, with Morrisons taking a stake of about 20% in MFG.

"The proposed transaction will create significant synergies across fuel retail and ancillary services, as well as scale advantages and growth opportunities for both businesses," the companies said.

($1 = 0.7883 pounds)

