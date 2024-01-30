UK's Morrisons sells petrol forecourts to MFG in $3.2 bln deal

Adds details throughout
Jan 30 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons said on Tuesday it has agreed a 2.5 billion pound ($3.2 billion) deal to sell 337 petrol forecourts to Motor Fuel Group (MFG).
Both Morrisons, the UK's fifth largest grocer, and MFG are owned by U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).
The deal will also see MFG acquire more than 400 associated sites across the UK for Ultra-Rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging development.
The two companies will form a strategic partnership, with Morrisons taking a stake of about 20% in MFG.
"The proposed transaction will create significant synergies across fuel retail and ancillary services, as well as scale advantages and growth opportunities for both businesses," the companies said.
($1 = 0.7883 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey in London and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sachin Ravikumar)
