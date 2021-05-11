UK's Morrisons' sales growth slows due to tough COVID comparative

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

British supermarket group Morrisons on Tuesday reported a sharp slowdown in quarterly sales growth as it compared with the period of the country's first COVID-19 lockdown when sales soared as worried shoppers stocked-up.

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons MRW.L on Tuesday reported a sharp slowdown in quarterly sales growth as it compared with the period of the country's first COVID-19 lockdown when sales soared as worried shoppers stocked-up.

The group said like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 2.7% in the 14 weeks to May 9, its fiscal first quarter - ahead of analysts' average forecast of up 1.6% but down from growth of 9.0% in the previous quarter.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters