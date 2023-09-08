News & Insights

UK's Morrisons, Motor Fuel Group in $3 bln fuel stations deal talks - Sky News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 08, 2023 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by Nilutpal Timsina for Reuters ->

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Motor Fuel Group (MFG) is in talks with supermarket chain Wm Morrison for its 340 fuel retail sites in a deal that could be worth up to 2.5 billion pounds ($3.11 billion), Sky News reported on Friday.

An agreement between the two companies, both controlled by private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), may likely be done during the autumn, the report said, citing sources.

MFG and Morrisons declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

Morrisons operates about 340 fuel retailing sites, Sky News said, with another 150 potentially being added as MFG targets the rapid expansion of its ultra-fast electric vehicle charging network.

($1 = 0.8030 pounds)

