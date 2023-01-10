UK's Morgan Advanced Materials reports cyber security incident on its network

January 10, 2023 — 02:29 am EST

Jan 10 (Reuters) - British industrial firm Morgan Advanced Materials Plc MGAMM.L said on Tuesday it was assessing a cyber security incident after detecting unauthorised activity on its network.

The company, which makes a wide range of heat-resistant and other industrial materials, said it had launched an investigation and was taking steps to ensure that its businesses could continue to trade with its customers and suppliers.

