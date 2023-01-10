UK's Morgan Advanced Materials reports cyber security incident on its network

Jan 10 (Reuters) - British industrial firm Morgan Advanced Materials Plc MGAMM.L said on Tuesday it was assessing a cyber security incident after detecting unauthorised activity on its network.

The company, which makes a wide range of heat-resistant and other industrial materials, said it had launched an investigation and was taking steps to ensure that its businesses could continue to trade with its customers and suppliers.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

