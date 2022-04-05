UK's Moonpig upgrades full-year revenue guidance

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Britain's Moonpig upgraded its revenue expectations for the year to April 30 to around 300 million pounds ($393.66 million) from its previous guidance of up to 285 million pounds, reflecting the temporary impact of COVID on demand in December and January.

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Britain's Moonpig MOONM.L upgraded its revenue expectations for the year to April 30 to around 300 million pounds ($393.66 million) from its previous guidance of up to 285 million pounds, reflecting the temporary impact of COVID on demand in December and January.

The online greetings card company also said on Tuesday that trading in February and March had provided further evidence of a permanent uplift in customer loyalty compared to before the pandemic.

($1 = 0.7621 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle Editing by William Schomberg )

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters