UK's Moonpig upgrades full-year revenue guidance

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Britain's Moonpig MOONM.L upgraded its revenue expectations for the year to April 30 to around 300 million pounds ($393.66 million) from its previous guidance of up to 285 million pounds, reflecting the temporary impact of COVID on demand in December and January.

The online greetings card company also said on Tuesday that trading in February and March had provided further evidence of a permanent uplift in customer loyalty compared to before the pandemic.

($1 = 0.7621 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle Editing by William Schomberg )

