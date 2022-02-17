Banking

UK's Mondi to sell personal care business to Japan's Nitto Denko in $699 mln deal

Muhammed Husain Reuters
Feb 17 (Reuters) - Paper and packaging company Mondi Plc MNDI.L said on Thursday it would sell its personal care components business to Japan's Nitto Denko Corp 6988.T, as the UK-based group focuses on building its core packaging and paper divisions.

The London-listed company said it would sell the business for 615 million euros ($698.58 million).

($1 = 0.8804 euros)

