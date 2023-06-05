News & Insights

Banking

UK's Mondi scraps $1.17 bln deal to sell largest Russian plant

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 05, 2023 — 04:23 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds background on the sale, share move and details from Mondi's statement in paragraphs 2-4

June 5 (Reuters) - British paper and packaging firm Mondi Plc MNDI.L on Monday said it would terminate a 95 billion rouble ($1.17 billion) deal with an investment vehicle owned by Russian billionaire Viktor Kharitonin for its largest plant in Russia, as there was a "lack of progress" in getting necessary approvals.

Mondi's London-listed shares fell 2% in morning trade.

The company had agreed to sell Mondi Syktyvkar, a pulp, packaging paper and uncoated fine paper mill located in the capital of the Komi Republic in Russia to Augment Investments in August last year.

While the deal with Augment Investments was off, Mondi said on Monday it "remained committed to divest the plant and will continue to assess all alternative divestment options."

That deal remains in progress, Mondi said.

($1 = 81.3975 roubles)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BankingWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.