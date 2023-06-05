UK's Mondi scraps $1.17 bln deal to sell largest Russian plant

June 5 (Reuters) - British paper and packaging firm Mondi Plc MNDI.L on Monday said it would terminate a 95 billion rouble ($1.17 billion) deal with an investment vehicle owned by Russian billionaire Viktor Kharitonin for its largest plant in Russia, after it failed to get necessary approvals.

($1 = 81.3975 roubles)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.