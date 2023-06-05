News & Insights

Banking

UK's Mondi scraps $1.17 bln deal to sell largest Russian plant

Credit: REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

June 05, 2023 — 04:09 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

June 5 (Reuters) - British paper and packaging firm Mondi Plc MNDI.L on Monday said it would terminate a 95 billion rouble ($1.17 billion) deal with an investment vehicle owned by Russian billionaire Viktor Kharitonin for its largest plant in Russia, after it failed to get necessary approvals.

($1 = 81.3975 roubles)

