UK's MJ Hudson receives takeover interest for some divisions

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain's MJ Hudson Group MJH.L, which provides services to asset managers, said on Monday it has received a number of inbound indications of interest for certain divisions of the business.

MJ Hudson, which provides advisory, outsourcing and data services to asset managers, also appointed Ran Oren as its new chief financial officer.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.