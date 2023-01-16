World Markets

UK's MJ Hudson receives takeover interest for some divisions

January 16, 2023 — 02:11 am EST

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain's MJ Hudson Group MJH.L, which provides services to asset managers, said on Monday it has received a number of inbound indications of interest for certain divisions of the business.

MJ Hudson, which provides advisory, outsourcing and data services to asset managers, also appointed Ran Oren as its new chief financial officer.

