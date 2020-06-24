UK's Mitie in talks to buy Interserve's support services arm for over 250 mln stg - Sky News

Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published

Mitie Group Plc is in advanced discussions to buy Interserve's facilities management arm for more than 250 million pounds ($310.45 million), Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Mitie was expected to launch a 200 million pound rights issue to help fund the deal, the report said, citing sources.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

A deal could be announced as soon as Thursday, the report added.

($1 = 0.8053 pounds)

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

