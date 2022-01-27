UK's Mitie hikes profit outlook as COVID contracts rise amid Omicron wave

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

Mitie Group on Thursday raised its annual profit outlook for the second time in four months, as the British outsourcer benefits from a higher number of COVID-19 contracts during the Omicron wave.

The company, which reported a 51% jump in its third-quarter revenue, forecast operating profit before other items of 160 million to 165 million pounds ($214.74-$221.46 million) for the year ending March, up from earlier estimate of 145-155 million pounds.

Mitie provides security, cleaning and engineering services to corporate and government organisations and helps to manage some of Britain's COVID-19 testing sites.

($1 = 0.7451 pounds)

