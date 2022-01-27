UK's Mitie hikes profit outlook as COVID contracts rise amid Omicron wave

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Mitie Group MTO.L on Thursday raised its annual profit outlook for the second time in four months, as the British outsourcer benefits from a higher number of COVID-19 contracts during the Omicron wave.

The company, which reported a 51% jump in its third-quarter revenue, forecast operating profit before other items of 160 million to 165 million pounds ($214.74-$221.46 million) for the year ending March, up from earlier estimate of 145-155 million pounds.

Mitie provides security, cleaning and engineering services to corporate and government organisations and helps to manage some of Britain's COVID-19 testing sites.

($1 = 0.7451 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Milla Nissi)

