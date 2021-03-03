UK's Micro Focus to collaborate with AWS; shares surge

March 3 (Reuters) - IT firm Micro Focus International MCRO.L said on Wednesday it had signed a commercial agreement with Amazon Web Services to help customers migrate their mainframe applications and workloads to the cloud, sending the British company's shares up more than 14%.

As part of the collaboration, Micro Focus has issued warrants to Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O to subscribe for up to 15.9 million ordinary shares in the company at 446.6 pence per share.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.