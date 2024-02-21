News & Insights

UK's MHRA revokes authorisation for Novartis' sickle cell drug

February 21, 2024 — 06:18 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain's health regulator said on Wednesday it had revoked a conditional marketing authorisation for Novartis' NOVN.S sickle cell disease drug, Adakveo.

The decision follows the Swiss drugmaker's move to recall a batch of the drug after the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it no longer considered the treatment's benefits-to-risk balance favourable.

Sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder in which misshapen blood cells cause strokes, organ damage, severe pain and early death.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) also revoked approval for the drug last year.

