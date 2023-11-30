News & Insights

MTRO

UK's Metro Bank to lay off 20% of workforce

Credit: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

November 30, 2023 — 02:18 am EST

Nov 30 (Reuters) - British lender Metro Bank MTRO.L on Thursday announced plans to lay off 20% of its headcount as part of its cost-cutting drive to save up to 50 million pounds ($63.51 million) a year.

Metro, which earlier this week received shareholder approval for a refinancing and recapitalisation plan, said the cost reduction plan is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

The lender expects to take a one-off restructuring charge of between 10 million pounds and 15 million pounds in 2023.

Separately, it announced that three board members would step down at the end of the year, leaving the board with five non-executive and two executive directors.

