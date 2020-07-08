UK's Metro Bank names Robert Sharpe as Chairman

July 8 (Reuters) - British lender Metro Bank MTRO.L on Wednesday named veteran banker Robert Sharpe as Chairman.

Sharpe, who is currently the Chairman of Bank of Ireland UK, Hampshire Trust Bank and Honeycomb Investment Trust HONY.L, will take over from Michael Snyder, who held the role on an interim basis since October.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, editing by Iain Withers)

