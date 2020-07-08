MTRO

UK's Metro Bank names Robert Sharpe as Chairman

British lender Metro Bank on Wednesday named veteran banker Robert Sharpe as Chairman.

Sharpe, who is currently the Chairman of Bank of Ireland UK, Hampshire Trust Bank and Honeycomb Investment Trust HONY.L, will take over from Michael Snyder, who held the role on an interim basis since October.

