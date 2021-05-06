UK's Melrose warns chip shortage to hit auto parts business

Adds details, background

May 6 (Reuters) - British engineer Melrose Industries MRON.L on Thursday warned its growth would be hit by a shortage of semiconductors in the global automotive supply chain.

The owner of GKN that supplies parts to carmakers such as Volkswagen, however, said it was performing "modestly" ahead of expectations, with operating margins in the first quarter improving faster than expected.

For the four months ended April 30, automotive business sales were up 28% on-year and down 13% on 2019, Melrose said, adding that there would be a deferred impact on growth rates due to the shortage of chips.

The work-from-home trend during the lockdown spurred demand for consumer electronics, leading to tighter inventory and severe competition with automakers for chips globally, while sanctions against Chinese tech companies further exacerbated the crisis.

The London-based company last month agreed to sell its Nortek Air Management business for about 2.62 billion pounds ($3.64 billion) and plans to use the proceeds to pay down debt, reduce a UK pension deficit and return cash to shareholders.

