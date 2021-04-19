US Markets

UK's Melrose to sell Nortek Air Management for $3.63 bln

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Melrose Industries said on Monday it has agreed to sell its Nortek Air Management business for 2.62 billion pounds ($3.63 billion) to Chicago-based Madison Industries, with a portion of the proceeds to be returned to shareholders.

($1 = 0.7217 pounds)

    Most Popular