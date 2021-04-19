UK's Melrose to sell Nortek Air Management for $3.63 bln

April 19 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries MRON.L said on Monday it has agreed to sell its Nortek Air Management business for 2.62 billion pounds ($3.63 billion) to Chicago-based Madison Industries, with a portion of the proceeds to be returned to shareholders.

($1 = 0.7217 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

