UK's Melrose to sell Ergotron business to U.S. Sterling Group for $650 mln

Amna Karimi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

British jet and auto parts supplier Melrose Industries Plc agreed on Monday to sell its Ergotron unit to funds managed by U.S.-based the Sterling Group for $650 million.

The London-listed company expects the sale of the division that manufactures ergonomic desks and office accesssories to complete by the third-quarter of this year. (Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;)) Keywords: MELROSE INDS UNIT SALE/ (URGENT)

