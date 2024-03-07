News & Insights

Companies
AIR

UK's Melrose raises 2024 profit outlook after annual earnings surge

March 07, 2024 — 02:42 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Adds sector context in paragraphs 2-4, company comment in paragraph 5

March 7 (Reuters) - British aerospace supplier Melrose MRON.L raised its profit outlook for this year by 30 million pounds on Thursday, buoyed by pent-up demand in civil aviation, after it posted a surge in 2023 profit ahead of market view.

The owner of GKN Aerospace, which counts Airbus AIR.PA and Boeing BA.N as its top customers, has recovered strongly from the pandemic lows, thanks to increased airline traffic and easing supply chain troubles.

However, the recent Boeing 737 MAX 9 crisis has tempered industry expectations of a faster rate of profit growth.

The American planemaker came under fire from regulators and lawmakers after a Jan. 5 mid-air blowout on a Boeing 737 MAX 9 that rocked the aerospace industry.

Melrose, which supplies airframe structures and engine components to the aerospace sector, said there remained revenue headwinds from industry-wide supply chain issues, as well as short-term destocking due to the phasing of commercial aircraft build rates, and the impact of planned exits and disposals in its structures division.

Melrose, which spun off its auto and other businesses last year to become a pure-play aerospace supplier, said adjusted operating profit from continuing operations for the year ended Dec. 31 surged more than three-fold to 390 million pounds ($496.6 million), ahead of LSEG analysts' average estimates of 327.2 million pounds.

The company proposed a final dividend of 3.5 pence per share for 2023.

($1 = 0.7854 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIR
BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.