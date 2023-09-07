UK's Melrose names new CEO after upgrading annual outlook

Recasts first paragraph, adds buyback details in paragraph 2

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries MRON.L said on Thursday CEO and co-founder Simon Peckham will step down in March and be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Peter Dilnot as the British aerospace supplier takes a new strategic direction after the spin-off of Dowlais.

The group also announced a 500 million pound ($625.05 million) share buyback to start next month and raised its annual profit expectations on the back of higher-than-anticipated margins at its engines division.

The owner of GKN Aerospace, which published its first set of results after completing the spin-off of Dowlais Group DWL.L in April, said adjusted pretax profit from continuing operations came in at 134 million pounds for the six months to June 30, compared with 9 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7999 pounds)

