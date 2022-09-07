UK's Melrose Industries plans to spin off GKN automotive unit - FT

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries MRON.L plans to spin off its GKN automotive division as a new UK-listed company, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The automotive company will aim to trade on the London Stock Exchange next year under a yet-undecided name, the newspaper said. (https://on.ft.com/3KWlwBU)

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

