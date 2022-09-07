UK's Melrose Industries plans to spin off GKN automotive unit - FT

Contributor
Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat Reuters
Published

Melrose Industries plans to spin off its GKN automotive division as a new UK-listed company, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries MRON.L plans to spin off its GKN automotive division as a new UK-listed company, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The automotive company will aim to trade on the London Stock Exchange next year under a yet-undecided name, the newspaper said. (https://on.ft.com/3KWlwBU)

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters