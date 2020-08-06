Companies

UK's Meggitt says financial position strong after press speculation

Sarah Young Reuters
LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - British engineer Meggitt MGGT.L said its financial position and liquidity remain strong in a statement issued in response to press speculation which said it might need to raise new equity because of the pandemic.

Meggitt makes parts for planemakers such as Airbus and Boeing, a sector which has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said on Thursday it had a range of actions to mitigate any material adverse change to the industry outlook, adding that the group continued to trade in line with its expectations although uncertatiny remained.

