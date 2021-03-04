UK's Meggitt profit halves in 2020 on pandemic disruption

Companies

Sarah Young Reuters
British engineer Meggitt said profit halved during 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and guided that it expected air traffic to recover in the second half of the year which would lift 2021's profit, assuming there are no additional lockdowns.

For 2020, Meggitt posted underlying operating profit of 191 million pounds ($267 million), down 53% on the previous year, on revenue which fell 22% to 1.68 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7165 pounds)

