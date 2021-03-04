UK's Meggitt eyes return to growth after pandemic slump

Adds detail, background

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - British engineer Meggitt MGGT.L said that it could return to profit growth in 2021 provided there are no further lockdowns, after the pandemic halved profit last year as the travel slump slashed demand aircraft parts.

The company, which supplies jet parts such as braking systems, sensors and fuel systems, said that the cut in production rates at Boeing BA.N, Airbus AIR.PA and engine-makers drove its 2020 underlying operating profit down by 53% to 191 million pounds ($267 million).

That fall came despite stronger outcomes in its defence and energy units.

For this year, Meggitt said that it expected air traffic to recover in the second half, and if there were no further COVID-19 lockdowns, operating profit would rise versus last year.

"The roll-out of vaccines, coupled with significant pent-up demand to travel, provides a supportive backdrop for the recovery in civil aerospace in 2021," Chief Executive Tony Wood said in a statement on Thursday.

Meggitt last year cut costs by 450 million pounds in response to the shrinking demand from aviation customers, including a reduction in staff numbers of 26% in the year.

Since announcements on positive trial results for vaccines in November, shares in Meggitt have recovered some of their losses over the 12 month period, but they remain down 22% compared to this time last year.

($1 = 0.7165 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alistair Smout)

