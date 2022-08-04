World Markets

UK's Mediclinic to be bought by consortium in $4.49 bln deal

Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

South Africa's Remgro said on Thursday it will buy British hospital chain operator Mediclinic International in a consortium with MSC Mediterranean Shipping for an equity value of about 3.7 billion pounds ($4.49 billion).

($1 = 0.8232 pounds)

