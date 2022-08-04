UK's Mediclinic to be bought by consortium in $4.49 bln deal

Aug 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's Remgro REMJ.J said on Thursday it will buy British hospital chain operator Mediclinic International MDCM.L in a consortium with MSC Mediterranean Shipping for an equity value of about 3.7 billion pounds ($4.49 billion).

($1 = 0.8232 pounds)

