UK's McBride raises full-year profit expectations, shares soar

February 27, 2024 — 03:30 am EST

Feb 27 (Reuters) - British cleaning products maker McBride MCB.L raised its annual profit expectations on Tuesday, thanks to resilient demand for private-label products and new contract wins, sending its shares up more than 15% in early trading.

The London-listed owner of brands like 'Clean N Fresh' and 'Oven Pride' has benefitted from price-conscious consumers shifting to private-label products, but geopolitical unrest could create further inflationary and supply chain risks, it said.

Shares in the company, among top gainers across London stocks, were trading at 87.04 pence.

McBride now expects full-year adjusted operating profit to be 10%-15% ahead of its previous internal expectations.

Total volumes grew by 6.4% for the six months ended Dec. 31, it said, with private label volumes increasing by 10.1%.

McBride posted an adjusted operating profit of 30.5 million pounds (about $39 million) for the half-year, compared with a loss of 1.3 million pounds in the same period last year.

($1 = 0.7881 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

