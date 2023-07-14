News & Insights

UK's McBride expects annual profit to top estimates as cost pressures ease

July 14, 2023 — 02:28 am EDT

July 14 (Reuters) - McBride MCB.L on Friday said it expects full-year adjusted operating profit to be ahead of current market expectations, as the British cleaning products maker benefits from higher prices and easing cost pressures.

The company has seen some input costs stabilize recently as inflation eased.

It has struggled with rising costs in the past couple of years due to COVID-19 related supply-chain disruptions and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Analysts, on average, expect adjusted operating profit for the full year to be 9.7 million pounds ($12.72 million), according to company-compiled estimates.

Overall revenue for the year ended June 30 will show a growth of 28.4%, reflecting both volume increases and pricing actions, McBride said in a statement.

"The improvement in demand for our products has been driven by a combination of business wins and strong demand increases on existing contracts," the company said.

