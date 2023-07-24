News & Insights

UK's M&C Saatchi CEO Moray MacLennan to step down

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

July 24, 2023 — 02:14 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

July 24 (Reuters) - British advertising group M&C Saatchi Plc SAA.L said on Monday Chief Executive Moray MacLennan would step down on Sept. 30 after serving more than three years in the role.

MacLennan, 61, was a part of the founding team of the advertising group in 1995 and had previously served as the company's UK, Europe and Worldwide CEO.

The company said it expected to appoint a new CEO within the next 12 months, and its Non-Executive Chair Zillah Byng-Thorne would act as executive chair from Sept. 1.

The announcement comes after Sky News on Sunday reported that the board was expected to conduct a broad international search for a new CEO.

