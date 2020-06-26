UK's Marston's uncertain on outlook as pubs set to reopen

Contributor
Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON NEWMAN

Marston's said on Friday it was uncertain about its financial outlook in the short-term as it prepares to reopen pubs and restaurants on July 4, following a roughly 40 million pound hit to sales from the coronavirus lockdown.

June 26 (Reuters) - Marston's MARS.L said on Friday it was uncertain about its financial outlook in the short-term as it prepares to reopen pubs and restaurants on July 4, following a roughly 40 million pound hit to sales from the coronavirus lockdown.

The company, which is set to combine its brewing business with Carlsberg UK, posted an underlying pretax profit of 9.4 million pounds ($11.68 million) for the six months ended March 28, compared to 34.2 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.8050 pounds)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More