Nov 28 (Reuters) - UK pub operator Marston's MARS.L said on Monday it will publish its annual results a week later that originally scheduled as an audit process at its associated firm Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co was not yet completed.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.