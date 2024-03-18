UK's Marshalls flags delayed recovery in construction market

Adds sector context in paragraphs 2-3, company comment in paragraph 4

March 18 (Reuters) - British landscaping and roofing products supplier Marshalls MSLH.L flagged lower revenue in 2024, pulled down by a slower-than-expected recovery in the construction market, and also reported a 41% slump in its annual profit.

The British housing market has seen signs of stability at the start of 2024 on easing mortgage rates after battling subdued demand for most of last year, but the delay by the Bank of England (BoE) in lowering interest rates and incessant macro-economic concerns have tempered hopes of a better-paced recovery.

The company reported a pre-tax profit of 22.2 million pounds ($28.3 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 37.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Travis Perkins TPK.L, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, had flagged earlier this month that the group was planning for another year of challenging demand due to a slowdown in new-build housing and renovations.

($1 = 0.7854 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.