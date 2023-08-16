News & Insights

UK's Marshalls cuts around 250 jobs amid tough market conditions

August 16, 2023 — 02:10 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Aug 16 (Reuters) - British building and roofing products supplier Marshalls MSLH.L said on Wednesday it has cut around 250 jobs across the group in the wake of challenging conditions in the housing sector.

It also reported a 26% slump in half-year profit.

