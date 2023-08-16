UK's Marshalls cuts around 250 jobs amid tough market conditions

Aug 16 (Reuters) - British building and roofing products supplier Marshalls MSLH.L said on Wednesday it has cut around 250 jobs across the group in the wake of challenging conditions in the housing sector.

It also reported a 26% slump in half-year profit.

