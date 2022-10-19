UK's Man Group reports fall in assets under management in third quarter

UK fund manager Man Group Plc reported a fall in its third-quarter assets under management (AUM) on Wednesday, amid global economic uncertainties and negative forex impact due to strengthening of the U.S. dollar.

The company, which reported a negative forex impact of $4.5 billion, posted AUM of $138.4 billion as at Sept. 30, compared with $142.3 billion at the end of June.

