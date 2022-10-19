UK's Man Group assets under management fall on forex hit, economic jitters

Adds details, background, peers' results

Oct 19 (Reuters) - UK fund manager Man Group Plc EMG.L reported a fall in its third-quarter assets under management (AUM) on Wednesday, amid global economic uncertainties and negative forex impact due to strengthening of the U.S. dollar.

Man Group and other global fund managers, who saw their assets under administration get a boost during the pandemic are now witnessing a fall in assets they manage, as jitters over financial stability prompt investors to pull out of riskier assets.

The company also reported net outflows of $500 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Man Group's peers Quilter QLT.L reported a 2% decline in its AUM in the third quarter from the end of June, while Rathbones Group RAT.L and Liontrust Asset Management LIO.L also reported a fall in the funds they manage as at Sept. 30.

The company, which reported a negative forex impact of $4.5 billion, posted AUM of $138.4 billion as at Sept. 30, compared with $142.3 billion at the end of June.

