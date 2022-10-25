UK's Made.com terminates talks with interested parties for potential sale

Oct 25 (Reuters) - British online furniture retailer Made.com Group MADE.L said on Tuesday talks with a number of interested parties for a potential sale of the company have been terminated after they were unable to meet the timetable.

The company added it is no longer in receipt of funding proposals or any possible offers for a potential sale.

"The company may determine that it is appropriate to request a suspension of listing of the company's ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities," Made.com said in a statement.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.