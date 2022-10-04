UK's Made.com in talks with interested parties for potential sale

Oct 4 (Reuters) - British online furniture retailer Made.com MADE.L said on Tuesday it has started talks with a number of interested parties for a potential sale of the company.

The company, which is reviewing its options, said the potential suitors will be invited to table with their initial proposals in mid-October.

