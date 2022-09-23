UK's Made.com announces formal sale process, withdraws outlook

Sept 23 (Reuters) - British online furniture retailer Made.com MADE.L said on Friday it will conduct a strategic review, including a formal sale process, and has decided to withdraw its full year forecast due to "challenging" market conditions.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.