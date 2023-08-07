News & Insights

UK's LSL Property Services warns on profit due to tough mortgage markets

August 07, 2023 — 02:14 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Aug 7 (Reuters) - LSL Property Services LSL.L said on Monday it expects the group's annual profit to be "substantially lower" than previously expected due to subdued activity in the British mortgage market.

The provider of services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agent franchisees said it now expects there will be lower levels of purchase and remortgaging activity than previously forecast for the second half of the year.

