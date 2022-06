UK's Lookers sees annual profit to be ahead of prior forecast

June 29 (Reuters) - Britain's Lookers Plc LOOK.L said on Wednesday it expects annual profit ahead of a prior outlook as margins get a boost from vehicle shortages, although it warned that supply snags are seen continuing for the remainder of 2022 and beyond.

The group now expects to report underlying profit before tax for the first half of the year to be around 45 million pounds ($54.79 million), compared with 50.3 million pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.8214 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

