UK's Lloyds in talks with Barclay family, Carlyle over Very Group - FT

September 01, 2023 — 02:52 pm EDT

Written by Pushkala Aripaka and Saikeerthi for Reuters ->

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L is in talks with the Barclay family and U.S. private equity firm Carlyle CG.O over Very Group, an online retailer and financial services provider, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The British lender holds a guarantee in the overseas holding companies controlling Very Group that is linked to the distressed debt behind the Telegraph, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.

"The Very Group continues to perform well and is operating as normal with robust liquidity," a Very Group spokesperson said in an e-mail.

"We remain fully focused on executing the group’s strategy for continued growth and profitability."

Lloyds and Carlyle did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The Barclay family could not be immediately reached.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Saikeerthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Maju Samuel)

