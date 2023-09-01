News & Insights

UK's Lloyds in talks with Barclay family, Carlyle over Very Group - FT

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 01, 2023 — 01:04 pm EDT

Written by Pushkala Aripaka for Reuters ->

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L is in talks with the Barclay family and U.S. private equity firm Carlyle CG.O over the Very Group, an online retailer and financial services provider, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The British lender holds a guarantee in the overseas holding companies controlling the Very Group that is linked to the distressed debt behind the Telegraph, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.

Llyods, Carlyle, Very Group, and the Barclay family could not be immediately reached by Reuters for comment.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

