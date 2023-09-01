UK's Lloyds in talks with Barclay family, Carlyle over Very Group - FT

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L is in talks with the Barclay family and U.S. private equity firm Carlyle CG.O over the Very Group, an online retailer and financial services provider, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The British lender holds a guarantee in the overseas holding companies controlling the Very Group that is linked to the distressed debt behind the Telegraph, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.

Llyods, Carlyle, Very Group, and the Barclay family could not be immediately reached by Reuters for comment.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.