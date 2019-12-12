UK's Leading Electronics Retailer Rises as Investors Look Beyond Slack First-Half Results

Dixons Carphone shares climbed 6% on Wednesday despite a 60% fall in first-half profit as the British retailer reported the first results of its turnaround plan.

The group, which includes Curry’s, PC World and Carphone Warehouse, reported adjusted profit before tax of £24 million for the six months ending October 26, down from £60 million a year earlier. The retailer’s statutory loss before tax during the period was £86 million, an improvement from £440 million last year.

U.K. & Ireland division’s revenue declined 1% to £1.97 billion, with the international division faring slightly better - the revenue was up 1% to £1.9 billion. The mobile revenue in U.K. and Ireland dropped to £830 million compared with £1 billion last year.

“Mobile is challenging as expected.” said Alex Baldock, the group’s chief executive. “As promised, this will be the tough year for mobile losses, and it will be break-even by 2022,”

He added that the retailer has gained “a significant share in tough U.K. electricals market”. During the first half electricals’ online revenue grew 11%, including 7% in the U.K. & Ireland and 19% in Nordics.

Baldock has launched a transformation plan which includes investing in bricks-and-mortar stores to make them more engaging for clients. Since the beginning of the year the retailer, which operates 1,500 stores in eight countries, remodeled 81 of its U.K. stores, equipping them with spaces where customers “can see, touch and interact with technology”. At the same time the group is improving its online presence, using it to sell slower moving products.

Dixons Carphone said that it expects capital expenditure to be around £200 million at the end of the year, down from the previous estimate of £275 million due to rephrasing of IT spend and the adjustment of net debt which is expected to be lower year-on-year.

Adjusted profit before tax estimate for the year remains at around £210 million which is expected to grow to over £300 million by 2022 as “transformation benefits feed through”.

Looking ahead. Adam Vettese, an analyst at multiasset investment platform eToro, said: “The markets have been unusually forgiving to Dixons Carphone this morning despite it posting steep losses, perhaps because of signs its turnaround is bearing fruit”.

Dixons Carphone has to compete with the likes of online tech giant Amazon and the Argos retail chain with their same-day delivery option in an already turbulent retail environment.

The second half is typically more profitable for the retailer, so investors will be willing to wait and see how the group fares in January. With the ongoing election comes a hope for finally breaking the Brexit knot which in turn might boost consumer confidence.

