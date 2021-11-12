US Markets
LAND

UK's Landsec sells London office property to Blackstone for $263 mln

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

UK's Land Securities Group Plc said on Friday that it has agreed to sell Harbour Exchange, a London office property, to Blackstone Inc for 196.5 million pounds ($262.82 million) as the commercial landlord reshuffles its portfolio.

Adds company comment, background

Nov 12 (Reuters) - UK's Land Securities Group Plc LAND.L said on Friday that it has agreed to sell Harbour Exchange, a London office property, to Blackstone Inc BX.N for 196.5 million pounds ($262.82 million) as the commercial landlord reshuffles its portfolio.

Many UK commercial landlords are looking to diversify into mixed-use properties and focus on higher-return opportunities as the pandemic erodes the valuations of retail and office spaces, and an extended moratorium on rent hurts their income streams.

"Through this (Harbour Exchange) disposal, we are recycling capital into opportunities where we can bring to bear Landsec's skills and expertise to drive growth and returns for our investors," said Marcus Geddes, managing director, Central London, at Landsec.

Harbour Exchange, located in the Docklands area, comprises two redeveloped office buildings, housing datacentre and office space, and was let to Equinix (UK) Ltd with an unexpired lease term of nearly 20 years.

Landsec said the completion of the Harbour Exchange sale to Blackstone European Property Income Fund will take place before the end of the year.

Last week, Landsec said it had bought a 75% stake in MediaCity, the UK's biggest tech and media hub outside London, for $580 million, just two days after it announced the purchase of regeneration firm U+I UAI.L for $260 million. L4N2RU1BV

($1 = 0.7477 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LAND BX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular