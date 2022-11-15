UK's Landsec reports drop in property valuations

Nov 15 (Reuters) - British commercial property firm Land Securities Group Plc LAND.L reported a fall in property valuations on Tuesday, as surging interest rates and inflation weighed on the sector.

The FTSE 100 firm said EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association) Net Tangible Assets, a measure that reflects the value of its buildings, fell 5% to 1,010 pence, as of Sept. 30, compared with March-end.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

