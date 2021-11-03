LAND

UK's Landsec buys 75% stake in MediaCity for $580 mln

UK commercial landlord Land Securities Group Plc said on Wednesday that it had bought a 75% stake in MediaCity, a media and tech hub at Salford in Greater Manchester, for 425.6 million pounds ($580.1 million).

MediaCity was a 50:50 joint venture between Legal & General and Peel L&P, and the latter will now retain a 25% stake and continue to serve as asset and development manager.

($1 = 0.7337 pounds)

