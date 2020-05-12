UK's Land Securities reports big annual loss

LAND

Property developer Land Securities on Tuesday reported a big annual pretax loss as coronavirus-driven shutdowns forced tenants to default on rent payments, and more stores closed amid an already failing retail market.

The company, which manages the Bluewater shopping centre in southeast England, said its loss widened to 837 million pounds ($1.03 billion) for the full year ended March 31, compared with a loss of 123 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.8121 pounds)

